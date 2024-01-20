Pontiac Man Convicted of Home Invasion and Sexual Abuse

A man from Pontiac, Brent Burton, 49, has been found guilty by a jury in a case of home invasion and sexual abuse committed in 2021. The verdict came after Burton was charged with breaking into a woman's house in LeRoy and sexually assaulting her while she was asleep.

Victim's Quick Reaction and Burton's Arrest

The victim was able to alert the authorities about the assault, leading to Burton's subsequent apprehension in her kitchen. Her swift and brave actions have been lauded, emphasizing the crucial role she played in bringing Burton to justice.

McLean County State's Attorney's Efforts

McLean County State's Attorney, Erika Reynolds, expressed her gratitude towards the victim for her patience throughout the trial process. Reynolds also shared her hopes that the verdict would aid in the victim's recovery process, further validating the importance of justice in such sensitive cases.

Upcoming Sentencing and Potential Outcomes

Brent Burton is currently being held at the McLean County jail. His sentencing hearing is due on March 25 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Depending on the final decision, Burton is faced with a potential prison sentence that ranges from six to 35 years.