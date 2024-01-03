Pomona Couple Attacked in Daylight Robbery During Online Sale

In a chilling episode of daylight robbery in Pomona, California, a couple found themselves at the receiving end of an armed assault during what was expected to be a routine online sale. The couple, intending to sell an iPad through the digital marketplace Offer Up, eventually fell victim to a brutal attack, the footage of which was captured by their Tesla’s camera.

Deal Turns Deadly

The incident unfolded when Eduardo Reyes and his wife, whose names are being used with their consent, met with a prospective buyer. What began as an innocuous exchange swiftly deteriorated into a dangerous confrontation when a suspect, shrouded in a black hoodie, brandished a firearm. A second suspect soon joined the fray, escalating the situation further.

Reacting to the alarming turn of events, Reyes attempted to shield his wife by retaining the iPad and diverting the attackers’ attention towards himself. Initially dismissing the weapon as a fake, Reyes’ scepticism evaporated when one of the assailants fired a shot into the air, signaling the grim reality of their predicament.

A Battle for Survival

In the ensuing struggle, Reyes was pistol-whipped and sustained multiple head injuries. His wife, too, faced the assailants’ wrath and was knocked to the ground. The perpetrators, having asserted their dominance, escaped with the iPad and the victim’s wife’s phone in their possession.

Reyes was subsequently treated at a nearby hospital for his head wounds. His wife, though shaken by the ordeal, did not require medical assistance.

Call for Caution

The Pomona Police Department, currently investigating the crime, has issued safety guidelines for transactions conducted via online apps. Highlighting the importance of background checks and choosing secure, well-lit public locations for exchanges, the police have urged users to exercise utmost caution.

They have also appealed to the public for any information that might aid in the investigation of the incident. As for Reyes, the horrifying experience has left an indelible mark, prompting him to resolve to conduct future transactions in the vicinity of a police station.