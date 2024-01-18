Polygamy and Kidnapping: A Tale of Deception Unveiled in Kodungaiyur

In a tale that would stun even the most seasoned readers, the Kodungaiyur police arrested a 33-year-old man, Alwan, on charges of abducting his father-in-law, Samuvel, and committing polygamy. A daily wage worker, Alwan, was living a life far from ordinary, with his deeds now coming to light in a dramatic turn of events.

Advertisment

From Marriage to Malice

Samuvel, a 55-year-old autorickshaw driver from Ambedkar street in Kodungaiyur, is the father of twin daughters, one of whom, Sonia, found herself entwined in a tumultuous relationship with Alwan. They were married four years ago, a bond that took a dark turn as Alwan also started a relationship with Sonia's twin sister and married her, in a clear act of polygamy.

Following a heated dispute with Alwan, the sisters sought solace and safety in their parental home, igniting Alwan's rage. He confronted Samuvel, demanding the return of his daughters. When his demands fell on deaf ears, his response took a sinister turn.

Advertisment

A Sinister Scheme

Alwan lured Samuvel under the pretense of buying liquor, a simple ruse that masked his wicked intentions. Once he had Samuvel in his grasp, he kidnapped him, subjecting the father to an ordeal that he would narrate in the form of a video. This video, showcasing Samuvel's mistreatment, was sent to his daughters, a chilling threat of what he was capable of.

Justice Prevails

Shocked and terrified, the sisters took immediate action and filed a complaint, which set the wheels of justice in motion. The Kodungaiyur police sprung into action, opening a missing person case for Samuvel. Their relentless efforts bore fruit as they were able to rescue Samuvel and apprehend Alwan.

As the investigation unfolded, the police discovered a darker side of Alwan. His involvement with several other women came to light, revealing a pattern of deception and manipulation. Alwan's arrest has brought a sense of relief to the sisters and their father, but the case serves as a stark reminder of the sinister elements that lurk within society.