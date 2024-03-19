Polygamous Sect Scheme Unveiled: Underage Girls Transported for Sexual Acts

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the disturbing machinations of a polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border were laid bare as Moroni Johnson, a 53-year-old businessman, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy of transporting underage girls across state lines for sexual activity. This plea marked the first conviction in a series of alleged sexual acts involving children orchestrated by the sect's leader, Samuel Bateman, and his followers.

Network of Abuse and Polygamy Exposed

Investigations have revealed that Samuel Bateman, proclaiming himself a prophet, led an offshoot of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, engaging in polygamy and sexual exploitation of minor girls across at least four states. Bateman's network, which included more than 20 wives, with at least 10 under the age of 18, was allegedly built on the premise that polygamy would lead to exaltation in heaven. These activities culminated in a three-year conspiracy ending in September 2022, with Johnson's guilty plea shedding light on the extent of the sect's operations.

Authorities Crack Down on Sect Activities

Bateman's arrest in August 2022, following a tip-off about children in an enclosed trailer, sparked a series of investigations and arrests. Despite initial bail, Bateman was re-arrested for obstructing a federal investigation into the cross-state transportation of children for sexual activities. This case has also seen the guilty pleas of four of Bateman's adult wives on conspiracy charges, with further charges pending against other members of the sect, highlighting the systemic nature of the abuse within this community.

Implications and Ongoing Legal Challenges

The case against Bateman and his followers underscores the complex challenges faced by authorities in dismantling networks of abuse that exploit religious beliefs for criminal activities. As the legal proceedings continue, with Bateman's trial scheduled for September 10, the focus remains on providing justice for the victims and contemplating the broader societal implications of such abuses hidden under the guise of religious practice.