Polygamist Leader’s Wife Pleads Guilty to Obstructing FBI Investigation

In a shocking revelation, Marona Johnson, the first wife of former polygamist church leader Samuel Rappylee Bateman, has pleaded guilty to obstructing an FBI investigation into her husband's illicit activities. Johnson, an integral part of Bateman's sect within the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, admitted to her involvement in sexually explicit activities, including participating in orgies with Bateman's 10 underage wives.

Complicit in Bateman's Crimes

Johnson's confession unveils the dark underbelly of Bateman's reign within his polygamist sect. Her actions included forcing her own sister to bear witness to sexual acts, distributing pornography to minors, and aiding in the kidnapping of child brides. These revelations have added fuel to the already burning case against Bateman, who declared himself a prophet and practiced polygamy within his sect.

Guilty Plea and Potential Sentence

Despite the severity of her actions, Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to tamper with an official proceeding, a crime that could lead to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. However, with her admission of guilt and cooperation with authorities, the government has agreed to a stipulated sentence of no more than five years in prison, along with restitution of up to $100,000 for each victim.

Additional Charges for Bateman's Associates

Johnson is not the only one facing charges for their involvement in Bateman's crimes. Two more of Bateman's wives are expected to plead guilty, and several other associates have been indicted. The trial for these individuals is scheduled for September 20, shedding further light on the shocking activities within Bateman's sect.