Polling Centre Bombing in Jessore-3 Constituency: Ansar Man Injured

In an unsettling turn of events, an Ansar man was injured in a crude bomb attack at a polling centre in the Jessore-3 constituency. The incident took place early Sunday morning at Shankarpur Secondary School, the site of the polling centre. The injured individual, Assistant Platoon Commander of Bangladesh Ansar, Maruf Hossain, was overseeing the security at the centre when the attack occurred.

Unidentified Assailants and the Attack

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that unidentified assailants launched the crude bomb from the east side of the school, which then exploded on the second-floor railing. The suspects managed to flee the scene swiftly after the attack.

Aftermath and Investigation

Following the explosion, Maruf Hossain was rushed to Jessore General Hospital for immediate medical care. Meanwhile, local law enforcement, including officers from Kotwali Police Station and a mobile striking team designated for election security, descended on the scene to launch an investigation.

No Arrests Made Yet

The police collected remnants of the exploded bomb parts as evidence. Despite their efforts, the search for the culprits remains ongoing as no arrests have been made in relation to the bombing. Jessore Additional Superintendent of Police, Belal Hossain, was unavailable for comments on the incident.