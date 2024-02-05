In a case that is stirring controversy and straining international relations, Russian national Vladislav Klyushin has been sentenced to a nine-year prison term in the United States on charges of cyber fraud. The sentencing follows a trial in a Boston court, a process that Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has openly criticized as highly politicized and devoid of concrete evidence.

Antonov's Visit to Fort Dix

Antonov recently visited Klyushin at the Fort Dix prison in New Jersey, where the cyber fraud convict is expected to remain incarcerated until 2028. His sentence takes into account the time already served. The ambassador reported that, despite his circumstances, Klyushin is holding on and does not complain about his detention conditions.

'Sewn with White Threads'

In his statement, Antonov used the Russian idiom 'sewn in white thread' to characterize the case. This phrase suggests that the case against Klyushin is poorly constructed, transparent, and fundamentally unfair. Antonov's comments reflect a deep-seated belief that Klyushin's sentence was unduly influenced by his Russian nationality, pointing to a perceived Russophobic attitude towards Russian citizens.

Appealing the Verdict

Despite the severity of his sentence, Klyushin is not admitting guilt. His defense is currently appealing the verdict, contesting the fairness and impartiality of the trial. This case also ensnared four other Russians, whose trials are ongoing, further fueling the perception of political motivation in this high-profile cyber fraud case.