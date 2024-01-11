en English
Crime

Polish Priest Faces Serious Charges Amid Diocese Scandal

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
Polish Priest Faces Serious Charges Amid Diocese Scandal

Polish priest, identified as Tomasz Z under Polish privacy laws, faces multiple charges, including sex and drug crimes, following his arrest. These charges stem from an incident last September, where a man collapsed during a sex party at the priest’s residence in Dabrowa Gornicza, southwest Poland. The ensuing scandal has seen the local diocese plunged into turmoil, with the bishop resigning and Tomasz Z divested of his clergy status.

Charges and Potential Penalties

The gravity of the charges against Tomasz Z, which include providing drugs, crimes against sexual freedom and decency, and neglect to aid a person in medical danger, could result in a prison sentence of up to ten years. The prosecutor’s office has clarified that the man who collapsed was not a male prostitute, as media outlets reported. They confirmed that three men were present at the party: the victim, Tomasz Z, and a third individual who sought help for the collapsed man.

Fallout in the Diocese

The scandal, which has drawn significant attention nationwide, led to the resignation of the bishop of the diocese. Tomasz Z, who once served at the Blessed Virgin Mary of the Angels Church, was also removed from the clergy. The impact has extended beyond ecclesiastical ranks, with the local mayor severing ties with the Church until remedial measures are implemented.

Church and State Response

The Church is conducting its own trial into Tomasz Z’s actions. The findings of this ecclesiastical probe will be forwarded to the Vatican for further action. Simultaneously, the case is being handled by civil authorities. The dual investigations underscore the severity of the allegations and the commitment of both the Church and state to address the matter.

Crime Poland
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

