Police under Scrutiny over Alleged Involvement in Preacher’s Death in Nigeria

In an unfolding narrative that has roiled the community of Ogun State, Nigeria, the local police force finds itself at the center of serious allegations surrounding the death of a young preacher, Onadipe Oluwatosin, popularly known as ‘Peckulia’. The incident, which occurred on December 17, 2023, has sparked a thorough investigation by the Ogun State Police Command.

Allegations of Police Involvement

According to eyewitness accounts, the tragic chain of events began at Ago-Iwoye Park. Here, Oluwatosin was engaged in his regular activity of preaching. The park’s chairman accused him of causing a disturbance, leading to a physical altercation. It is alleged that a former park chairman attacked Oluwatosin with an iron rod, causing significant injury.

Police officers who arrived at the scene reportedly did not render necessary medical aid to the preacher, but instead, allegedly transported him in their van to a location on Ijebu-Ljesha Road. This is where Oluwatosin’s lifeless body was later discovered. The witness further accuses these officers of disposing of the preacher’s phone and manipulating the scene to resemble a vehicular accident.

Police Response and Investigation

In response to these grave allegations, the Ogun State Police Command has acknowledged the severity of the situation and promised a comprehensive investigation. SP Omolola Odutola, the Command’s spokesperson, confirmed the tragic incident and stated that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for an in-depth probe.

Community Outrage and the Road Ahead

The alleged involvement of law enforcement officials in Oluwatosin’s death has triggered widespread outrage in the community. While the police have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their investigation, the public demands transparent and swift justice for the deceased preacher. As the case unfolds, it becomes a stark reminder of the need for accountability and integrity in law enforcement, and the crucial role it plays in maintaining public trust.