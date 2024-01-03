en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Police under Scrutiny over Alleged Involvement in Preacher’s Death in Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
Police under Scrutiny over Alleged Involvement in Preacher’s Death in Nigeria

In an unfolding narrative that has roiled the community of Ogun State, Nigeria, the local police force finds itself at the center of serious allegations surrounding the death of a young preacher, Onadipe Oluwatosin, popularly known as ‘Peckulia’. The incident, which occurred on December 17, 2023, has sparked a thorough investigation by the Ogun State Police Command.

Allegations of Police Involvement

According to eyewitness accounts, the tragic chain of events began at Ago-Iwoye Park. Here, Oluwatosin was engaged in his regular activity of preaching. The park’s chairman accused him of causing a disturbance, leading to a physical altercation. It is alleged that a former park chairman attacked Oluwatosin with an iron rod, causing significant injury.

Police officers who arrived at the scene reportedly did not render necessary medical aid to the preacher, but instead, allegedly transported him in their van to a location on Ijebu-Ljesha Road. This is where Oluwatosin’s lifeless body was later discovered. The witness further accuses these officers of disposing of the preacher’s phone and manipulating the scene to resemble a vehicular accident.

Police Response and Investigation

In response to these grave allegations, the Ogun State Police Command has acknowledged the severity of the situation and promised a comprehensive investigation. SP Omolola Odutola, the Command’s spokesperson, confirmed the tragic incident and stated that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for an in-depth probe.

Community Outrage and the Road Ahead

The alleged involvement of law enforcement officials in Oluwatosin’s death has triggered widespread outrage in the community. While the police have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their investigation, the public demands transparent and swift justice for the deceased preacher. As the case unfolds, it becomes a stark reminder of the need for accountability and integrity in law enforcement, and the crucial role it plays in maintaining public trust.

0
Crime Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Stalled Investigations, Kennedy Cousin's Lawsuit, and Controversial Child Interrogation Law

By Israel Ojoko

Mysterious Death in Detention Facility Prompts Investigation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Milwaukee Faces Wave of Violence as Year Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Disgraced Celebrity Lawyer Tom Girardi Found Competent for Trial

By BNN Correspondents

Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests ...
@Crime · 5 mins
Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests ...
heart comment 0
London New Year’s Fireworks Marred by Counterfeit Tickets Chaos

By Shivani Chauhan

London New Year's Fireworks Marred by Counterfeit Tickets Chaos
Sweeping Arrests Uncover Wave of Offenses in Benton and Washington Counties

By Israel Ojoko

Sweeping Arrests Uncover Wave of Offenses in Benton and Washington Counties
Shagun Pandey Makes His Television Cop Debut in ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’

By BNN Correspondents

Shagun Pandey Makes His Television Cop Debut in 'Mera Balam Thanedaar'
Engagement Party Raided, Beef Seized: A Case of Unwitting Offence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Engagement Party Raided, Beef Seized: A Case of Unwitting Offence
Latest Headlines
World News
The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent
20 seconds
The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
1 min
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
1 min
Dr. Michael Mosley: From Philosophy to Health Journalism
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
2 mins
Congress Faces Impasse Over National Flood Insurance Program Renewal
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
2 mins
The Unseen Symptom: Parkinson's Disease, Anosmia, and the Potential of NQO1
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
2 mins
Harvey J. Berger Takes the Helm at Kojin Therapeutics, Pioneering Ferroptosis Biology
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
3 mins
Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
3 mins
Mike Tyson: The Youngest Heavyweight Champion in History
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
3 mins
JNF UK Appeals to UK Prime Minister for the Release of Hostage Held by Hamas
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app