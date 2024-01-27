Police Seek Public's Help to Locate Belize City Businessman in Fraud Case

The Belizean law enforcement agencies have made a public appeal seeking assistance in tracking down Amado Badillo, a 40-year-old Belize City businessman. Badillo, the proprietor of Prestige Auto Sales Company, is currently sought as a person of interest in a case of alleged property deception.

Case of the Undelivered Ford Ranger

A resident of Caye Caulker has filed a complaint with the police, alleging that he was swindled out of $65,000 in a failed transaction involving the purchase of a Ford Ranger XLT pickup truck. According to the complainant, Badillo had assured him that the vehicle would be delivered after the resolution of minor mechanical issues. However, the truck was not delivered as promised, and the victim's money was not refunded.

The Investigation Underway

The case has been assigned to the Crime Investigation Branch (CIB) in Precinct Four. The CIB, located in the Belama Phase One area of Northside Belize City, has taken charge of the investigation. The police have urged the public to be on the lookout for Badillo.

Public Assistance Sought

The Belizean police have urged citizens to exercise caution and to inform the authorities immediately if Badillo is spotted. They have advised that Badillo should be detained, stressing that he is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation, and his immediate location is crucial to the process.