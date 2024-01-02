Police Seek Public Help Following Hammer Assault in Spar Shop

On the first day of the new year, an ominous incident unfolded in a Spar shop located in Gainsborough Close, Bemerton Heath. An 18-year-old man became the unfortunate victim of a hammer assault.

The event, which occurred around 3.50 pm, left the young man with minor injuries, sparking immediate police action and an ongoing investigation.

In the wake of the assault, local police have issued a public appeal, seeking any information that could aid their investigation.

The police are particularly interested in talking to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Spar shop at the time of the attack.

Every witness account carries the potential to bring them one step closer to cracking this case and bringing the responsible individual to justice.