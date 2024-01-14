en English
Crime

Police Scotland Enlists ‘Digital Detection Dogs’ to Combat Child Sex Abuse

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
Police Scotland Enlists ‘Digital Detection Dogs’ to Combat Child Sex Abuse

Police Scotland is introducing a novel approach to combating the growing menace of online child sex abuse. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, six ‘digital evidence detection dogs’ – specially trained spaniels – are being enlisted to aid law enforcement in their pursuit of offenders.

Sniffing Out Tech for Justice

The dogs are skilled in identifying the scent of electronic storage devices, including USB sticks, SD cards, digital cameras, hard drives, laptops, and mobile phones. These devices, often used by criminals to store illicit material, can now be sniffed out, exposing the hidden digital footprints of the wrongdoers.

Addressing the Surge in Online Offences

The introduction of these detection dogs follows a concerning six-fold increase in reports of online offences involving children between 2015 and 2021. Despite vigorous investigative efforts, 60 percent of the 1,600 reported incidents of indecent communications involving children under 13 remain unresolved. Between March 2022 and April 2023 alone, Police Scotland conducted 700 investigations, leading to nearly 500 arrests.

Origins and Success: From Connecticut to Scotland

The concept of employing canines to detect electronic storage originated in Connecticut, USA, in 2015. It was later adopted in England, where the initiative proved successful, with detection dogs playing pivotal roles in investigations, such as locating concealed mobile phones linked to rape cases and drug gangs. Now, Scotland is hoping to replicate this success and create a hostile environment for those engaging in sextortion and other forms of child exploitation.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Freeburn of Police Scotland emphasized the effectiveness of these detection dogs in locating concealed storage devices. By incorporating these specially trained canines into their force, Police Scotland aims to bolster their fight against the perpetrators of online child sex abuse.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

