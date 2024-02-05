Police Relaunch Appeal to Locate Man Linked with Assault and Criminal Damage

West Mercia Police has reignited their pursuit of Jamie Worrell, a 37-year-old man linked with an assault and criminal damage at The Loom and Shuttle pub in Kidderminster, Worcestershire. The incident, which took place on December 9, involved multiple assaults, culminating in a harrowing moment where an eight-month-old baby was knocked from a high chair.

Renewed Appeal Amidst Unsettling Incident

At the heart of this renewed appeal is a troubling incident that unfolded at a local pub. Amid the chaos, an infant was jolted from a high chair, a detail that adds a chilling layer to the tale of violence that the police are investigating. While the baby was unharmed, the severity of the event has led to an intensified search for Worrell, who has breached a court order.

Public Engagement to Nab the Culprit

In their quest to apprehend Worrell, West Mercia Police is urging the public to come forward with any information. The call to action includes sharing tips anonymously with Crimestoppers or alerting the police directly by dialing 999 if they spot Worrell. The police force is relying heavily on community engagement to expedite the capture and address the violent acts that have left a mark on the pub and its patrons.

The Police's Resolute Stand Against Violence

West Mercia Police's relentless pursuit of Worrell underscores their commitment to maintaining law and order. The force is adamant about apprehending Worrell and dealing with the violent acts that transpired at the pub, determined to ensure justice is served and such incidents are curbed in the future.