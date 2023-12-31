en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:42 am EST
Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe

In a shocking incident that unfolded late Saturday night in Kalyanpur village of Bihar’s Rohtas district, four police officers were injured during a raid on a liquor case accused’s residence. The incident, which unraveled into a violent confrontation, highlighted the escalating tensions between law enforcement and local supporters of the accused.

Police Raid Gone Awry

The officers, from the Karaghar police station, had embarked on a raid of the residence of one Kundan Paswan, who was implicated in a liquor case. However, as they attempted to apprehend Paswan, the situation took a swift turn for the worse. Paswan managed to evade arrest, taking refuge in the home of a local elected leader, Usha Devi.

Confrontation and Attack

A subsequent confrontation with Devi’s husband, Abhimanyu Paswan, escalated into a full-blown assault. Paswan’s family members and supporters, armed with traditional weapons, attacked the police officers, leaving four of them injured. The injured officers were SHO Vijay Kumar, constables Jaswant Kumar and Varsha Kumari, and chowkidar Dharmendra Kumar.

Aftermath of the Incident

Following the attack, the police team was forced to retreat, seeking medical attention at the Karaghar community health centre. A case has now been registered against 18 named and 15 unidentified individuals involved in the assault. The police are conducting rigorous raids with the aim of apprehending the assailants.

0
Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud: U.S. Loses $280 Billion to Fraudsters

By BNN Correspondents

Family Tragedy in Rajasthan: Couple and Daughter Found Murdered, Son Suspected

By Rafia Tasleem

Germany Grapples with Persistent ATM Explosions; Over 470 Attacks This Year

By Safak Costu

Stabbing at Award-winning Indian Restaurant in Bournemouth, Investigation Underway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mumbai Police Inspector's Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler ...
@Crime · 20 mins
Mumbai Police Inspector's Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler ...
heart comment 0
ISIS-Linked Murder Trial of British Botanists Set to Resume: Prosecutor Recusal Sought

By Mazhar Abbas

ISIS-Linked Murder Trial of British Botanists Set to Resume: Prosecutor Recusal Sought
Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler
Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed

By Salman Khan

Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed
Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
12 seconds
Cougars Triumph Over Hornets in Dramatic Comeback Victory
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
14 seconds
Tragic Suicide Pact Raises Concerns Over Online Access to Lethal Substances
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
1 min
Xi Jinping Prioritizes Economic Recovery in 2024, North Korea Signals Military Enhancement
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
1 min
Lewis Capaldi Returns: Health Updates and New Music Announcement
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
2 mins
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
2 mins
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
5 mins
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
8 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
11 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
50 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app