Police Officers Injured in Bihar Liquor Raid: A Night of Shock and Awe

In a shocking incident that unfolded late Saturday night in Kalyanpur village of Bihar’s Rohtas district, four police officers were injured during a raid on a liquor case accused’s residence. The incident, which unraveled into a violent confrontation, highlighted the escalating tensions between law enforcement and local supporters of the accused.

Police Raid Gone Awry

The officers, from the Karaghar police station, had embarked on a raid of the residence of one Kundan Paswan, who was implicated in a liquor case. However, as they attempted to apprehend Paswan, the situation took a swift turn for the worse. Paswan managed to evade arrest, taking refuge in the home of a local elected leader, Usha Devi.

Confrontation and Attack

A subsequent confrontation with Devi’s husband, Abhimanyu Paswan, escalated into a full-blown assault. Paswan’s family members and supporters, armed with traditional weapons, attacked the police officers, leaving four of them injured. The injured officers were SHO Vijay Kumar, constables Jaswant Kumar and Varsha Kumari, and chowkidar Dharmendra Kumar.

Aftermath of the Incident

Following the attack, the police team was forced to retreat, seeking medical attention at the Karaghar community health centre. A case has now been registered against 18 named and 15 unidentified individuals involved in the assault. The police are conducting rigorous raids with the aim of apprehending the assailants.