Police Officers Accused of Facilitating Illicit Entry of Burmese Supari in Assam

In a shocking revelation of corruption within the police ranks, three officers stationed in Hailakandi, Assam, stand accused of involvement in the illicit smuggling of Burmese supari, or areca nuts, from Mizoram. The trio, including Armed Branch Sub-Inspector (ABSI) Munsi Murmu and Armed Branch Lance Naik Ranjeet Gowala, allegedly leveraged their positions at a late-night checkpoint to extort money from truck drivers, facilitating the illegal entry of the contraband into the state.

Corruption Unveiled

The incident came to light after truck drivers reported the officers’ threats and demands for bribes to the officer in charge of the Bilaipur police station. Acting swiftly upon receipt of the information, the officer alerted the Lala police station about the illicit activities occurring under the cover of darkness.

Caught in the Act

Following the alert, authorities descended upon the checkpoint during the officers’ shift. The officers were caught red-handed, their hands metaphorically stained with the guilt of aiding and abetting the illegal trade of Burmese supari. The accused officers were promptly arrested and have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Assam Police Act.

Unraveling a Bigger Picture

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the insidious nature of corruption that can infiltrate even the guardians of law and order. It underscores the urgent need for increased vigilance and stringent measures to curb such malpractices that not only undermine the credibility of law enforcement agencies but also pose a significant threat to the economic and social fabric of the state.