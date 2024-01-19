Police Officer Killed in Durban Amid Severe Weather Conditions

On Wednesday morning, tragedy struck on the M7 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, when a police officer in her 30s was fatally hit while attending to an accident scene. The officer was responding to an incident involving an overturned truck whose driver had lost control. Regrettably, in a twist of fate, another truck driver also lost control and crashed into the accident site, leading to the officer's instant death.

Devastating Sequence of Events

The deadly chain of events began with a sand-carrying truck's crash into informal dwellings in Emona, near oThongathi in KwaZulu-Natal. This accident trapped one man under the vehicle and buried him in sand, leading to his death. Another man was rushed to the hospital for urgent care.

As authorities were managing the situation, a police constable was killed in a fatal collision on the M7 between Bellville and the N2. Following these incidents, officials closed the M7 and advised motorists to use alternative routes.

Adverse Weather Conditions

The fatal event occurred amid severe weather conditions in the region, with relentless rain leading to reduced visibility and dangerous driving conditions. Official warnings have been issued about the severity of the ongoing weather situation, with emergency response teams and residents on high alert. The weather service has recommended that people stay indoors and avoid travelling on the roads.

Local schools were also affected by the weather, with instructions to release pupils early due to the severe weather warnings.

Spate of Accidents

These incidents in Durban, involving multiple vehicles and trucks, are part of a spate of accidents. In another occurrence, a truck overturned in Emona near Tongaat, resulting in serious injuries to one occupant of a home. The driver, a Zimbabwean national who was under the influence, overturned a tip-truck, killing one person. There have been several other truck crashes and collisions in different areas, causing traffic delays and injuries.