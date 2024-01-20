Police Officer Arrested for Alleged Defilement of 13-Year-Old Girl in Rivers State

Searing indignation has swept through Rivers State, Nigeria, following the arrest of a police officer, Emmanuel, accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl. This abhorrent incident allegedly took place within the confines of the Bori Area Command in Khana Local Government Area, marking a disturbing breach of trust and authority.

Advertisment

Unfolding of a Nightmarish Event

The incident reportedly unfolded when the young girl, sent on an errand by her aunt, Love, did not return home as expected. The following day, she recounted a horrific tale of being held captive in the officer's office and subjected to sexual assault until dawn. The girl claimed that Emmanuel threatened her with fatal consequences - a bullet from his service weapon - if she dared to resist.

Swift Response and Ensuing Investigation

Advertisment

Upon her return, her aunt, noticing signs of distress, suspected sexual assault and swiftly reported the matter to the Bori Police Division. The girl then identified Emmanuel as her assailant, leading to her examination at a police hospital where a doctor confirmed sexual penetration. The accused officer, now under the scrutiny of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, vehemently denies the allegations.

Call for Justice

The Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, acting on the seriousness of the allegations, ordered Emmanuel's immediate arrest. In response to this shocking incident, a rights group, Rainbow Watch And Development Centre, has stepped forward. The organization is closely following the case and has issued a public call for an unbiased and thorough investigation. The state's police spokesperson, Grace Iringe Koko, has confirmed the arrest and ongoing investigation. She emphasized that if the officer is found culpable, stern disciplinary measures will be enforced, reinforcing the police force's commitment to uphold justice and maintain public trust.