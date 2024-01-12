en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Police Offer Cash Reward for Crime Information, Establish Special Investigation Team

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Police Offer Cash Reward for Crime Information, Establish Special Investigation Team

To expedite the conclusion of a recent crime, the police have made a monetary reward offer to anyone who can furnish vital information that results in the identification and subsequent apprehension of perpetrators. The recovery of the weapon used in the crime is also covered by this incentive. Police spokesperson Mr. Enanga made the statement during a weekly press briefing in Kampala.

Formation of Special Investigation Team

The police department has gone a step further by establishing a specialized team within the Special Investigations Department (SID). This team’s main responsibility is to conduct a thorough investigation of the case. They are tasked with the collection and analysis of various forms of evidence including witness statements, post mortem reports, CCTV footage, and forensic and ballistic analyses.

Public Involvement in Crime-solving

In a bid to engage the public in the crime-solving process, the police have urged citizens to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website or call a dedicated hotline to provide tips. The police have assured the public that any tips provided can remain anonymous, thereby protecting the identity of citizens who come forward with information. The police are actively pursuing all leads to ensure that justice is served and the integrity of the investigation is maintained.

Precedents of Cash Rewards

This isn’t the first instance of a cash reward being offered in a crime investigation. Cases in Manhattan, Kan. and a Dollar General store have seen the police offer rewards of up to $1,000 and $10,000 respectively, for information leading to the arrest of suspects. These rewards have provided an incentive for individuals to aid in the crime-solving process while maintaining their anonymity.

0
Crime Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Quincy Police Officer Shot; Suspect Pronounced Dead
Thursday afternoon witnessed an unsettling scene at a residence located at Third and Elm. Emergency medical personnel and law enforcement were spotted extracting a stretcher from the premises, the aftermath of a crime that shook the quiet neighborhood. A Quincy police officer was shot while responding to a disturbance call at this residence, leading to
Quincy Police Officer Shot; Suspect Pronounced Dead
Robbery at New Castle Gas Station Leads to Arrest
7 mins ago
Robbery at New Castle Gas Station Leads to Arrest
In the Shadow of Violence: Guayaquil's Struggle Amidst Ecuador's Gang Crisis
11 mins ago
In the Shadow of Violence: Guayaquil's Struggle Amidst Ecuador's Gang Crisis
Scott Andrew Minigle Faces Charges Over Domestic Violence-Related Death
4 mins ago
Scott Andrew Minigle Faces Charges Over Domestic Violence-Related Death
CEO Murder Case: Handwritten Note Reveals Underlying Emotional Turmoil
5 mins ago
CEO Murder Case: Handwritten Note Reveals Underlying Emotional Turmoil
AI Could Prevent Vandalism at Historic Sites in Kent, Study Suggests
6 mins ago
AI Could Prevent Vandalism at Historic Sites in Kent, Study Suggests
Latest Headlines
World News
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
14 seconds
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
1 min
Ronaldo Unfamiliar with Virat Kohli: A Wake-Up Call for Global Sports Recognition
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
2 mins
Patriotic Front Denies Changing Law on Asset Declaration, Calls for UPND Transparency
Maternal Mortality Crisis: Tragedy Strikes as Mother Dies Post-Childbirth Amid Rising UK Rates
3 mins
Maternal Mortality Crisis: Tragedy Strikes as Mother Dies Post-Childbirth Amid Rising UK Rates
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Champions International Cooperation at First Vin D'Honneur of 2024
3 mins
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Champions International Cooperation at First Vin D'Honneur of 2024
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
4 mins
Kalonzo Musyoka Joins Law Society of Kenya in Legal Action Against President Ruto
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
4 mins
Tennis Australia's Big Leap: CEO Targets Million Attendees and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Zambian President Praises DRC Opposition for Upholding Peace Amid Elections
5 mins
Zambian President Praises DRC Opposition for Upholding Peace Amid Elections
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
6 mins
Lagos State Government Warns Residents of Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app