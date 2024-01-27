Police Misconduct Alleged by Journalist During Protest Coverage in Pune

As the world continues to grapple with issues of freedom of press, an alarming incident of police misconduct against a journalist in Pune, India, has raised serious concerns about the treatment of media personnel. Dnyaneshwar Chouthmal, a reporter for the Marathi television news channel Pudhari, has alleged that he was obstructed by police while covering an opposition protest led by Maha Vikas Aghadi in Janwadi.

Allegations of Police Misconduct

Chouthmal has claimed that Inspector Balaji Pandhare confiscated his phone and camera, damaged his equipment, and physically manhandled him. This alleged altercation took place near the inauguration site of an overhead tank. Despite numerous attempts, Pandhare has been unavailable for comments, further raising questions about the incident.

The Incident Sparks Outrage

The incident, documented on video, spread like wildfire on social media, causing a wave of outrage among netizens and journalist communities alike. The Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) swiftly responded, meeting with Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumar.

Actions Taken by Authorities

Commissioner Kumar reportedly apologized for the incident and initiated an investigation into the police actions. The Press Council of India has also intervened, reaching out to the commissioner and demanding swift action regarding the alleged altercation. The Pune Shramik Patrakar Sangh expressed their contempt over the incident and demanded action against the responsible police officers.

Going forward, the PUWJ has called for compensation for the damaged equipment and implementation of preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future. They have also urged for proactive steps to train all police stations in soft skills, highlighting the need for respectful interaction with the press. The incident has drawn support from senior journalists across the country, underlining the importance of safeguarding press freedom.