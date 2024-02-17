Police-Involved Shooting Leaves Suspect Dead and Officers Injured in Bay Shore

A suspect involved in a domestic dispute was shot and killed by Suffolk County police officers in Bay Shore on Saturday morning. The incident unfolded on Udall Road, prompting a rapid response from law enforcement.

Advertisment

Police Response

At approximately 9:10 a.m., officers were called to a residence on Udall Road following a call for a domestic dispute. The situation escalated, resulting in shots being fired. The Suffolk County Police Department confirmed that three officers sustained injuries during the confrontation and were subsequently transported to a local hospital.

Details Withheld

Advertisment

The police department, as of now, has not disclosed specific details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting or the identities of those involved. A spokesperson for the police press office refrained from revealing who fired the shots, emphasizing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Scene Secured

Suffolk County police promptly secured the scene, blocking off a section of Udall Road after reports of gunshots at 9:15 a.m. Crime scene tape was deployed at key points, including East Lakeland Street and East Belmont Street, where investigators congregated near the Udall Road home close to Krause Street.

Advertisment

Eyewitness Accounts

Eyewitnesses in the neighborhood reported hearing gunshots during the incident. Paul LaGrandier, a resident since 1967, described hearing a single gunshot followed by a rapid succession of four shots. Despite the alarming sounds, he maintained confidence in law enforcement's ability to control the situation. Another neighbor, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed hearing gunshots and experienced road closures, with an officer escorting him home.

The investigation is ongoing, with the Suffolk County Police Department yet to provide further details surrounding the events leading to the suspect's death and the injuries sustained by the officers.