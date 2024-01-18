Police Investigate Disturbing Incident of Lifeguard Abuse in Mount Maunganui

In an unsettling incident at Mount Maunganui, a man was reported to have verbally abused and physically assaulted two lifeguards. The incident began when the man attempted to draw the attention of a female lifeguard who was scanning for swimmers in potential distress. The lifeguard noticed a woman floating on her back at a distance but did not view her as being in immediate danger. However, she approached the swimmer for a welfare check using a rescue board. The woman admitted to having swum too far and accepted help to return to the shore.

Harassment Escalates

Upon their return, the man continued his verbal tirade against the female lifeguard, leaving her in tears. Another lifeguard stepped in to intervene at the surf lifeguard tower but was forcefully grabbed by the man until bystanders intervened and separated them. The man and woman then vacated the scene.

Response from Surf Life Saving NZ

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) responded to the incident stating that the lifeguards' actions were entirely appropriate and that abuse directed at them is completely unacceptable. SLSNZ, which has a zero-tolerance policy towards such behaviour, is offering support to the lifeguards involved. They also took this opportunity to remind the public to signal for assistance by raising their arm and calling for help if they find themselves in difficulty in the water.

Broader Concerns

There are mounting concerns about lifeguards facing verbal abuse in Auckland. Some are even being told they shouldn't respond to calls for help without proper gear, particularly during events like Cyclone Gabrielle. SLSNZ has stressed the importance of showing respect for lifeguards who ensure the safety of swimmers at New Zealand's perilous beaches. Police are currently investigating the incident at Mount Maunganui.