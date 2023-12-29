en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Police Intercept Vessel Carrying 107 Migrants Off Turks and Caicos

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:32 pm EST
Police Intercept Vessel Carrying 107 Migrants Off Turks and Caicos

Early Thursday, in the barely lit hours of morning, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police were on high seas, intercepting a vessel carrying 107 individuals. The vessel was a mere quarter-mile off South Dock, an interception that highlighted the ongoing migration challenges in the region.

Successful Interception by the Marine Branch

The interception was carried out by the Marine Branch of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force. They successfully halted a sloop carrying 107 irregular migrants, including 96 males and 11 females. These individuals were taken for processing by the Border Force Unit, a step that will hopefully shed light on their origins, intentions, and the full picture of their perilous journey.

Praising the Marine Branch’s Commitment

Acting Commissioner of Police Rodney Adams was quick to praise the dedication and unwavering commitment of the Marine Branch. Their efforts, he suggested, were not only crucial in maintaining law and order but were also instrumental in ensuring the safety and human rights of those aboard the intercepted vessel.

Public Appeal and the Ongoing Investigation

In light of the incident, the public was urged to report any information related to illegal activity anonymously. Such contributions, the Police Force believes, will fortify their efforts in curbing irregular migration in the region. It’s also likely that an investigation will follow to determine the circumstances of the voyage and the status of the people on board.

The incident shines a light on the larger pattern of migration in the region, where people often undertake dangerous sea journeys in an attempt to reach other countries for various reasons, including seeking refuge or better economic opportunities. It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive and humane solutions to the global migration challenge.

0
Crime Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gun Violence in Providenciales: Man Fatally Shot in Robbery

By Rizwan Shah

Rise in Gun Crime: Fatal Shooting Sparks Concern in Providenciales

By Geeta Pillai

Cape Town Rocked by Weekend Surge in Violence: A Glimpse into the Gang Violence Issue

By Israel Ojoko

Instagram Password Dispute Results in Brutal Teenage Attack: A Chilling Reminder of Online Dangers

By BNN Correspondents

Family Claims Police Failure to Disclose Vital Information Under Clare ...
@Crime · 40 mins
Family Claims Police Failure to Disclose Vital Information Under Clare ...
heart comment 0
Afghanistan’s Balkh Province: 13 Detained Amid Ongoing Efforts to Uphold Law and Order

By Saboor Bayat

Afghanistan's Balkh Province: 13 Detained Amid Ongoing Efforts to Uphold Law and Order
UK Court Upholds Criminal’s Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights Grounds

By Dil Bar Irshad

UK Court Upholds Criminal's Appeal Against Deportation on Human Rights Grounds
Foiled Terror Plot: German Police Arrest Suspects Planning Attack on Cologne Cathedral

By Geeta Pillai

Foiled Terror Plot: German Police Arrest Suspects Planning Attack on Cologne Cathedral
Masoyi Burnt Bodies: A Tragic Mishap or a Case of Vigilantism?

By Israel Ojoko

Masoyi Burnt Bodies: A Tragic Mishap or a Case of Vigilantism?
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas AG Accuses Biden Administration of 'Aiding and Abetting' Drug Cartels Amid Border Crisis
9 seconds
Texas AG Accuses Biden Administration of 'Aiding and Abetting' Drug Cartels Amid Border Crisis
VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp: An Alliance for Environmental Sustainability
19 seconds
VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp: An Alliance for Environmental Sustainability
Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul
25 seconds
Ottawa Senators Confirm Steve Staios as Permanent General Manager in Management Overhaul
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
1 min
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Senator Graham Advocates Deportation and Title 42 Revival Amid Migrant Surge
1 min
Senator Graham Advocates Deportation and Title 42 Revival Amid Migrant Surge
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Chris George's Struggle: Voicing a Stance Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
2 mins
Trailblazing Former Texas Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson Passes Away at 88
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
2 mins
The Lifelong Pursuit of Golf's Holy Grail: A 75-Year Journey
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
3 mins
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app