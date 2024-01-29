Police Heighten Patrols to Counter Anti-Social Behavior on Spen Valley Greenway

Patrols along the Spen Valley Greenway have been intensified by the local police in response to a rising tide of anti-social behavior, which particularly includes the unlawful use of off-road bikes. The Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), a local law enforcement unit known for its community-centered approach, has been actively patrolling this popular walking and cycle route, as well as the adjacent areas of Liversedge and Cleckheaton.

Ramping Up High Visibility Patrols

The Batley and Spen NPT has been conspicuously present in these areas, conducting high visibility patrols aimed at curbing the illegal use of off-road bikes. The initiative is part of the police's strategic response to the anti-social behavior that has been negatively impacting the area. The results are already visible, with a notable decrease in anti-social behavior incidents reported in the Cleckheaton area following the implementation of these extra patrols.

Updating Policing Priorities

In November last year, the West Yorkshire Police revised its priorities for the Batley and Spen NPT area. One of the major shifts was an increased focus on addressing the issue of off-road bikes. The police force has demonstrated its commitment to this cause by deploying police motorbikes for high visibility patrols and implementing a policy of seizing vehicles being used illegally in the area.

Continued Action and Vigilance

The Batley/Spen NPT is standing firm on its commitment to tackling this issue. This was evident during the NPT Week of Action, a dedicated period during which the law enforcement unit ramped up its activities to mitigate the disturbances caused by illegal off-road bikes. The Week of Action saw the police maintaining their high visibility and dealing with offenders in a positive and proactive manner. The ultimate goal is to improve the safety and enjoyment of the Spen Valley Greenway for residents, allowing them to take full advantage of this local gem without fear of anti-social behavior.