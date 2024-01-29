Police Inspectors Abducted in Nigeria; Infidelity Scandal Unfolds on Ghana Radio

In a shocking turn of events, three police inspectors stationed at PMF 51 Oghara in Delta State, Nigeria have been abducted by individuals suspected to be herdsmen. The suspects didn't stop at abduction, they also reportedly made away with the officers' service AK47 rifles and ammunition. The incident took place in the Ohoror community, situated along the East West Road in the Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Police Inspectors Abducted in Nigeria

The abducted inspectors were part of a six-member mobile patrol team detailed on the Ughelli Patani Road. In an unfortunate twist, the leader of the patrol team had instructed the three inspectors to follow a complainant to a scene, armed with their AK 47 rifles. Upon arrival, they were ambushed by six suspected herdsmen. The complainant managed to escape the scene, while the officers were taken captive after being disarmed.

Infidelity Uncovered on Live Radio Show

Meanwhile, in an unrelated event in Ghana, a live radio show took an unexpected turn when a married woman confessed to infidelity. Initially denying the affair, the woman confessed when confronted with a recording. The other party in the affair was identified as a spare parts dealer at Suame Magazine. The woman attributed her infidelity to her husband's small manhood and his one-minute performance in bed.

In a controversial twist, the woman's mother defended her daughter's decision to cheat during the same radio show. She argued that her daughter deserved to enjoy sex and should not be limited by her husband's small manhood. Further, the husband's hernia, which reportedly produces noise during intercourse, was also cited as an additional reason for the woman's infidelity.