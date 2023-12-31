en English
Crime

Police Identify Victim Found Dead in Hamilton Driveway: Te Reo Wickliffe-Heta, 24

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:47 am EST
Police Identify Victim Found Dead in Hamilton Driveway: Te Reo Wickliffe-Heta, 24

In the quiet streets of Hamilton, New Zealand, the tranquility was shattered by an event that has shaken the community to its core. Te Reo Wickliffe-Heta, a 24-year-old resident, was found lifeless in a driveway of a residence on Sundown Crescent in the Melville area. As the clock ticked past midnight, around 12:10 am, a grim discovery prompted a homicide investigation that is currently underway.

Assault Charges and Ongoing Investigation

In the wake of Wickliffe-Heta’s untimely death, a 24-year-old woman has been charged with assault. The Hamilton District Court is set to bear witness to her appearance. However, the Hamilton police force intimates that the charges are likely to multiply as the investigation deepens.

Police Appeal for Public Assistance

As they navigate the murky waters of this homicide investigation, authorities are seeking assistance from the public. A call for any CCTV footage from Sundown Crescent residents has been made, with the hope that it might shed light on the tragic event. A public appeal has also been made for anyone possessing information pertinent to the case to come forward. The Hamilton police have facilitated this by establishing a hotline and assigning the file number 231230/5501 for reference.

A Community in Mourning

As the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wickliffe-Heta’s death continues, a community is left grappling with the loss of one of their own. Police have extended their sympathies to his whānau and loved ones, encapsulating the somber mood that pervades Hamilton at this time. The quest for justice is now hinged on the ongoing investigation, and the community waits with bated breath for the truth to emerge.

Crime New Zealand Obituary
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

