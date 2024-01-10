Police Hunt for 'Scouse': Public Warned Against Approaching Wanted Man

The net is tightening on 53-year-old Barry Nelson, known by his alias 'Scouse', as the police intensify their search for the man involved in cases of assault, stalking, and harassment.

Elusive and Dangerous

Nelson, who has been reported missing from his home, is described as a 5 feet 10 inches tall man with a medium build. Notable are his distinctive tattoos, which include the names 'Baz' and 'Barry' inked on his arms. His appearance, however, is not the only reason for his infamy. Nelson's criminal record puts him in the spotlight for offenses including assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), harassment, and stalking.

The police, in their pursuit of Nelson, have turned to the public for assistance. They are actively seeking information from anyone who might have seen Nelson or know of his whereabouts. However, they emphasize the importance of not engaging with him directly due to his volatile nature and the potential threat he poses.

Known Connections

It is known that Nelson has connections to Fleetwood and Blackpool, leading police to believe that he may be in these areas. The authorities advise against approaching him and instead recommend that any sightings be immediately reported to the police by dialing 999. For any other information related to Nelson, the public is urged to contact 101.

The hunt for 'Scouse' continues as authorities work tirelessly to ensure public safety. The situation underscores the ever-present need for vigilance and cooperation between the police and the public in maintaining law and order.