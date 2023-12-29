en English
Crime

Police Forces In England And Wales Underperforming In Crime Investigation: Report

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:59 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:17 am EST
Police Forces In England And Wales Underperforming In Crime Investigation: Report

In a revealing assessment, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary has reported that over half of the police forces in England and Wales are falling short in their crime investigation effectiveness. Out of the 43 forces scrutinized, a disconcerting 22 received ratings of ‘inadequate’ or ‘requiring improvement’. This lackluster performance has led to the dismal situation where only one in 18 reported crimes now lead to a charge, plummeting from one in six just a decade ago.

Unveiling the Ratings

These findings, the result of comprehensive inspections across eight criteria, highlight the decline in the effectiveness of crime investigation and emergency response times after 999 calls. Humberside Police emerged as the leading force, while Wiltshire, Greater Manchester, and Northamptonshire forces languished among the lowest-performing. Despite the recent increase in police numbers and funding, a significant number of crimes are being abandoned without investigation.

Investigative Shortcomings

While police forces also undergo evaluation on other parameters like preventing crime and treating the public with respect, it is their performance in investigating crime that is particularly underwhelming. The updated ratings for the 2023-25 period indicate that the situation is deteriorating for some forces. However, Greater Manchester has shown improvement, a silver lining in an otherwise bleak landscape.

Thematic Inspection on the Horizon

The Inspectorate has announced plans for a thematic inspection in 2024, aimed at addressing these unsettling issues. The Home Office echoed these concerns, stating an expectation of a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for all crimes. Despite the stern rhetoric and the purported increase in resources, investigations into a large number of crimes are still being abandoned, casting a shadow over the effectiveness of these measures.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

