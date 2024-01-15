Police Enforce Three-Month Closure Order on Derbyshire Dales Properties Amidst Drug and Anti-Social Issues

In a move aimed at restoring peace and tranquility to Derbyshire Dales, two properties located on Linden Grove in Matlock and Lime Grove in Darley Dale have been subjected to a rigorous three-month closure order. The decisive action, taken by Derbyshire police, comes in response to persistent issues with drugs and anti-social behavior that have plagued the community.

Collaborative Effort to Combat Anti-Social Behavior

Granted by Derbyshire magistrates, the closure order is a testament to the cooperative efforts between the police, Platform Housing, a multi-agency working group, P3 Homeless Charity, and Derbyshire Dales District Council. This broad-based initiative underlines the commitment of various local agencies to address the pressing problem of anti-social behavior that threatens the social fabric of the community.

Implications of the Closure Order

The closure, set to remain in effect until April 9, 2024, carries serious legal implications. Breaching the closure order is deemed a criminal offense, opening the door to penalties ranging from substantial fines to imprisonment. This stringent measure enforces the principle that no individual or group can be allowed to disrupt the peace and harmony of the community with impunity.

Community Engagement and Policing

Inspector Phil Booth, who is in charge of policing the area, spoke out about the detrimental effects of such behaviors on the community. He highlighted the importance of partnerships with local agencies and residents in addressing these problems. Additionally, he underscored the commitment of the police to combat anti-social behavior and drug-related activities, urging the public to actively report concerns and contribute to the fight against these societal ills.