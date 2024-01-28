Police Dismantle Drug Syndicate's Operations in George Town

George Town, Pulau Tikus, has been the epicenter of a significant crackdown on a drug syndicate's operations, resulting in the arrest of two men and the confiscation of drugs valued at RM496,088. Following a series of meticulously planned raids on January 24 and 25, authorities unearthed a massive stash of drugs cunningly concealed at a Chinese cemetery in Mount Erskine.

In an operation that read like a thriller, the initial raid led to the capture of a 50-year-old man and a small cache of ganja. His subsequent interrogation proved pivotal, as it enabled the authorities to locate an old grave serving as the storage for an expansive stockpile of illicit substances. There, they discovered 100 packets of compressed ganja, altogether weighing 102.9kg and valued at RM331,272.

Further Revelations

The subsequent arrest of a 35-year-old man, found with ganja and syabu worth nearly RM10,000, deepened the narrative. Under questioning, he guided the police to a nondescript hut where they found another 45 packets of compressed ganja, weighing almost 50kg and valued at RM154,869.

The two men, suspected to be part of the same syndicate and active since December, tested positive for drugs and are currently under detention for further investigation under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The drugs, believed to have been sourced from a neighboring country, were intended for local distribution, indicating a broader network of illegal trade.