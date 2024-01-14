en English
Agriculture

Police Crackdown on Tractor Thefts in Rachakonda: Two Arrested

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
In a significant breakthrough, the Madgul Police in Rachakonda have apprehended two men, Sampangi Mahesh, 24, and Orsu Venkanna, 27, for their involvement in a series of tractor thefts. The duo, who are relatives and daily wage laborers, devised a unique modus operandi to steal tractors to fulfill their financial needs.

Method of Operation

The accused would meticulously select isolated areas where tractors were left unattended. Using the cover of night, they would stealthily tow away the vehicles, leaving no trace of their illicit activity. These stolen tractors would then be sold to unsuspecting resale vendors, enabling the pair to amass a substantial amount of money.

The Arrest

Their clandestine operation was finally brought to light when a local farmer filed a complaint on December 30 regarding his stolen tractor. Acting on this lead, the police launched a thorough investigation, which ultimately led to the arrest of Mahesh and Venkanna. Upon their apprehension, the authorities recovered 13 tractors along with their trolleys, collectively valued at over ₹20 lakh, from the possession of the accused.

Additional Thefts Uncovered

In addition to this, the police commissioner disclosed that ten other theft cases were identified in the Rachakonda region, and a total of 20 lakh worth of stolen tractors and trailers were recovered. Reports of similar thefts have also emerged from Nalgonda and Nagar Kurnool, indicating a wider network of such operations.

The Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu confirmed the arrests, marking a significant victory against tractor theft in the region and providing a much-needed respite to the farming community.

Agriculture Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

