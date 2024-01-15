Police Crackdown on Sugar Smuggling in Bangladesh: 10 Arrested

On an early Sunday morning, the tranquil Hamidpur intersection in Bangsikunda South union, located in Sunamganj district’s Madhyanagar upazila, Bangladesh, was disrupted by an unexpected police operation. Resulting from a well-informed tip-off, the operation led to the arrest of 10 individuals, all accused of smuggling Indian sugar into Bangladesh.

The suspects detained in this operation include prominent local figures such as Md Jomir Hossain, Atabur Rahman, Anowar Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Md Swadin Mia, Abdur Razzak, Ratan Mia, Md Rubel Mia, Paritosh Talukder, all from Madhyanagar upazila, and Hira Mia from Tahirpur upazila.

Seizure of Contraband: A Dent in Smuggling Operations

Upon successful completion of the operation, the police managed to confiscate an alarming 200 sacks of sugar, indicating the magnitude of the smuggling operation. Additionally, four shallow engine-run trolleys, presumably used for the transportation of this contraband, were seized.

The arrestees, along with the seized items, have been handed over to the court for further legal proceedings, as confirmed by Emran Hossain, the officer-in-charge of Madhyanagar police station.

Border Security Force’s Role in Curbing Illegal Trade

Alongside the local police, the Border Security Force (BSF) plays an essential role in intercepting illegal trade across the Indo-Bangladesh international border. Recently, the BSF seized a colossal 6400 kg of sugar intended for illegal trade.

The seized contraband, valued at Rs 2.56 lakh, is now in the custody of the nearest customs office for further legal action.

Smugglers’ Attempt Foiled by Vigilant Troops

The smugglers, in their cunning ploy, attempted to exploit the riverine area and the concealing dense fog to transport the sugar across the border. However, their attempts were thwarted by the vigilant BSF troops during a boat patrol near the Sukhchar-Khagrachar riverine channel in the South Salmara Mankachar district of Assam.

The troops managed to seize 6400 kg of sugar, packed in 320 bags, from two country-made boats, thus putting a significant dent in the smuggling operations.