Police Confrontation Ends in Death of Notorious Contract Killer 'Gang Bang'

Law enforcement authorities have revealed the identity of one of the two suspects fatally shot in a recent police confrontation. The suspect, Christopher Shields, was infamously known in the criminal world as 'Gang Bang.' Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey shed light on the incident, tying Shields to a string of violent crimes, including a high-profile robbery and several chilling murders.

Shields' Criminal Pursuits

The police linked Shields to a multi-million-dollar heist that shook Westmoreland on November 22, 2023. But the robbery was just the tip of the iceberg. Shields was also implicated in the brutal slayings of Romie Taylor, a taxi operator, and Davroy Barnes, a disc jockey. Both victims met their untimely demise in Westmoreland on November 29, 2023. The law enforcement also suspected him in the disappearance and presumed killing of siblings Kerrick and Keneisha Moodie on December 8, 2023.

Police Confrontation

The fatal confrontation unfolded when the police, from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch, attempted to pull over a Toyota Probox on Spanish Town Bypass in St. Catherine. Shields and his unidentified accomplice did not stop, leading to a chase that ended in Braeton, Portmore. The suspects engaged in a deadly exchange with the police, which resulted in their deaths. In the aftermath, the police confiscated two 9mm pistols and ammunition.

DCP Bailey lauded the bravery and commitment shown by the officers involved in the incident. He also emphasized the need for public cooperation in fighting crime, providing various channels for citizens to report criminal information.