Police Commissioner Invokes Divine Help in Battle Against Rising Crime

In a nation shaken by escalating violence, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has invoked the role of the divine in quelling the menace.

Her call for divine intervention in crime-fighting efforts resonated through the hallowed halls of the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Port-of-Spain, a plea echoed amidst the grim toll of thirteen murders since the onset of 2024.

Addressing a congregation of active and retired police officers, Harewood-Christopher underscored the need for God’s assistance to fulfill the police mandate.

This sentiment, not new to her rhetoric, was previously voiced in March 2023 at a commerce chamber meeting.

As crime scenes sprawl across Tunapuna, Belmont, Chaguanas, and Port-of-Spain, her plea assumes a renewed urgency.