Crime

Police Commissioner Invokes Divine Help in Battle Against Rising Crime

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Police Commissioner Invokes Divine Help in Battle Against Rising Crime

In a nation shaken by escalating violence, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has invoked the role of the divine in quelling the menace.

Her call for divine intervention in crime-fighting efforts resonated through the hallowed halls of the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Port-of-Spain, a plea echoed amidst the grim toll of thirteen murders since the onset of 2024.

Addressing a congregation of active and retired police officers, Harewood-Christopher underscored the need for God’s assistance to fulfill the police mandate.

This sentiment, not new to her rhetoric, was previously voiced in March 2023 at a commerce chamber meeting.

As crime scenes sprawl across Tunapuna, Belmont, Chaguanas, and Port-of-Spain, her plea assumes a renewed urgency.

Crime Trinidad and Tobago
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

