Crime

Police Clash with Highwaymen on Dera Serki Road: Two Dead, Two At Large

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
Police Clash with Highwaymen on Dera Serki Road: Two Dead, Two At Large

In a recent confrontation, the Kashmore-Kandhkot police faced off against a notorious gang of highwaymen on Dera Serki Road. The encounter culminated in a fierce gunfight, claiming the lives of two robbers and leaving two others on the loose despite their injuries. The deceased culprits were identified as Hooran Nandvani and Ghaffar Sabzoi.

The Tip-off and Confrontation

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of robbers in the area, the police swiftly moved in, leading to a high-stakes clash. Exchanges of gunfire echoed across the road as the law enforcement officers and the criminals squared off. The police’s decisive response resulted in the neutralization of two members of the gang.

The Escape and Manhunt

The remaining members of the gang, despite being injured, managed to evade capture and escape. Their identities have now been revealed as suspects in multiple criminal cases, spanning from robbery to murder. The police, undeterred by the initial escape, have since launched a series of raids to apprehend the fugitives.

At Large but Not Free

Although the escaped criminals remain at large, they are far from free. Warrants for their arrest, linked to their alleged criminal activities, add to the mounting pressure they face. The manhunt, intensified by the urgency of their injuries, continues unabated, with the police committed to bringing them to justice.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

