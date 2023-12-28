Police Chief Kim Hui-jung Addresses Investigation into Actor Lee Sun-kyun’s Death

In a recent press conference, Kim Hui-jung, the head of the Incheon Metropolitan Police, addressed the ongoing investigation into the death of renowned South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, famous for his role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite.’ The actor was under investigation for allegations of illegal drug use and was found dead in an apparent suicide on December 27th. Kim expressed deep regret over the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the actor’s family.

Persistent Allegations and Rigorous Interrogation

Lee Sun-kyun faced accusations of illicit drug use, specifically marijuana, at the residence of a hostess employed at a high-end bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district. Despite the negative results in both the preliminary reagent test and a comprehensive drug test conducted by the National Forensic Service, the actor underwent three rounds of police interrogation. In a bid to clear his name, Lee’s legal team suggested a lie detector test the day before his untimely death.

Lee Sun-kyun’s Tragic Death

On the morning of December 27, Lee Sun-kyun was found dead inside his car. His wife discovered a suicide note and immediately alerted the authorities. The actor had previously expressed sadness for the disappointment caused and sorrow for his family. The late actor was married with two sons. The Yonhap news agency reported the tragic incident.

Blackmail Allegations and Legal Proceedings

A woman in her 20s, identified as Mr. A, suspected of extorting 50 million won from the actor, was taken into custody. Lee had accused her of blackmail and filed charges. The Incheon District Court conducted a pre-arrest interrogation, and a decision on her arrest is expected shortly. The police are also investigating her alleged accomplice.

In the light of these developments, Kim Hui-jung defended the police’s rigorous interrogation methods, stating that everything was conducted with Lee’s consent. The police chief’s statement aims to provide transparency and address public concern over the procedures followed by the police in this high-profile case.