en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Police Car Stolen and Crashed in Manurewa: Two Injured, Traffic Jammed

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Police Car Stolen and Crashed in Manurewa: Two Injured, Traffic Jammed

In a startling incident in South Auckland, a police car was stolen in broad daylight and subsequently involved in a high-speed collision. The theft took place around 1 pm on Monday when police officers were attending to an urgent situation. The stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash with two other cars at the busy intersection of Great South Road and Alfriston Road in Manurewa.

Chaos Erupts on Roads, Injuries Ensue

Driven at a perilous speed, the stolen police car wreaked havoc as it collided with two unsuspecting vehicles. The unfortunate incident resulted in one person sustaining moderate injuries, while another suffered minor injuries. Both victims were promptly attended to by paramedics on the scene. The aftermath of the crash led to both roads being temporarily shut down.

Auckland Transport Warns Commuters

In the wake of the incident, Auckland Transport was quick to issue a warning about expected traffic delays. Buses and all traffic were affected by the road closure, prompting authorities to advise commuters to seek alternative routes. The disruption caused by the crash underlined the risks posed by reckless and illegal behaviour on the roads.

Public Assistance Leads to Apprehension

The individual responsible for stealing the police car was apprehended swiftly, thanks to the assistance of a member of the public. The offender is now facing charges, marking another chapter in New Zealand’s ongoing struggle with road safety. In a broader context, the Automobile Association expressed concern over the nation’s road toll. Despite a recent decline, it remains high compared to other countries and is significantly higher than figures from a decade ago.

Government Road Safety Targets Questioned

A road safety charity criticized the government’s intention to halt widespread speed limit reductions, a move it believes will result in more fatalities. The government’s road safety targets have largely not been met, with breath testing and speed limit enforcement identified as notably lagging areas. Despite these hurdles, road officials maintain that efforts to reduce the road toll are progressing, even as incidents like this serve as stark reminders of the ongoing challenges.

0
Accidents Crime New Zealand Transportation
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
7 mins ago
Berkshire's M4 Motorway Closure: Severe Incident Disrupts Traffic
In a major disruption to Berkshire’s transport network, the M4 motorway has been entirely shut down due to a serious incident. The closure affects both eastbound and westbound lanes between junction 14 at Hungerford and junction 15 at Swindon. As emergency services scramble to the scene, local authorities anticipate the road will remain closed for
Berkshire's M4 Motorway Closure: Severe Incident Disrupts Traffic
Electrocution Accident: Tragedy Mars Actor Yash's Birthday Celebrations in Gadag District
19 mins ago
Electrocution Accident: Tragedy Mars Actor Yash's Birthday Celebrations in Gadag District
Nashville Musician's Tragic Death Sparks Calls for Increased Pedestrian Safety
19 mins ago
Nashville Musician's Tragic Death Sparks Calls for Increased Pedestrian Safety
Firefighters Combat House Fire in Hudson, Ohio: No Serious Injuries Reported
11 mins ago
Firefighters Combat House Fire in Hudson, Ohio: No Serious Injuries Reported
Monticello Mourns Tragic Loss of Bragg Family in Michigan House Explosion
11 mins ago
Monticello Mourns Tragic Loss of Bragg Family in Michigan House Explosion
TikTok User Discovers iPhone Ejected from Alaska Airlines Plane
14 mins ago
TikTok User Discovers iPhone Ejected from Alaska Airlines Plane
Latest Headlines
World News
California Extends Healthcare to Include Free Gender Reassignment for Undocumented Immigrants
33 seconds
California Extends Healthcare to Include Free Gender Reassignment for Undocumented Immigrants
Qatar's Al Emadi Hospital Launches Comprehensive Anti-Obesity Program
1 min
Qatar's Al Emadi Hospital Launches Comprehensive Anti-Obesity Program
Mike Pence Calls for New Leadership, Distances Himself from Trump
3 mins
Mike Pence Calls for New Leadership, Distances Himself from Trump
Sherrone Moore: From Oklahoma Sooners Player to Potential Head Coach
3 mins
Sherrone Moore: From Oklahoma Sooners Player to Potential Head Coach
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
3 mins
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
Teen Pilot Holly Rowley-White Achieves Solo Flight Milestone, Eyes Global Record
4 mins
Teen Pilot Holly Rowley-White Achieves Solo Flight Milestone, Eyes Global Record
Springboks Vice-Captain Bongi Mbonambi Turns 33 Amidst Recovery from Injury
7 mins
Springboks Vice-Captain Bongi Mbonambi Turns 33 Amidst Recovery from Injury
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
10 mins
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
11 mins
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
47 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app