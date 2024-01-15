Police Arrest Two in Connection with Minor’s Murder in Purnia District, Patna

In a chilling turn of events, the police in Purnia district, Patna, have arrested two individuals in connection with the brutal murder of a minor girl that took place on December 28. The suspects, who reportedly journeyed from Delhi to Purnia to execute the heinous act, are alleged to have slit the victim’s throat and staged the incident to resemble a suicide by hanging her body from a tree.

Unveiling the Motive

According to the police, the motive behind this gruesome act is believed to be a romantic affair involving the 16-year-old victim and one of the accused, a 22-year-old man. The victim’s father alleged that his daughter had been communicating with the older male, who had been living in Delhi for the past two months.

Apprehension of the Suspects

The arrests were carried out in Delhi on January 11, following a detailed investigation by a special team. Utilizing technical investigation methods and mobile surveillance, the team was able to trace the suspects to Usmanpur, New Delhi. Both the 22-year-old man and his accomplice were apprehended for their alleged roles in the crime.

Other Criminal Arrests

In an unrelated development, a man identified as Ajay Mahto from Bihar’s Bhojpur district has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend, Mohan Singh, over a dispute involving a mere Rs 500. Mahto is also accused of attempting to mutilate Singh’s body. The victim was reported missing on January 10 and his lifeless body was discovered a couple of days later. Mahto confessed to inviting Singh home for a liquor party before throttling him to death.

Additionally, three murder suspects, believed to have supplied over 150 pistols in the past three years, have been apprehended in separate operations in New Delhi and North districts. Investigations into these cases are ongoing with the police constituting different teams to probe each case.