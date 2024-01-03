Police Arrest Duo in Guwahati Following New Year’s Eve Gunfire Incident

On the night of December 31st, the city of Guwahati, Assam, was rattled by gunshots. The source, a duo involved in a high-speed pursuit with local law enforcement. These men have been identified as Kabir Ali Ahmed and Nurul Hussain, both residents of the city’s Sijubari area. The two were apprehended after an incident that involved a collision with a dumper truck, an illegal firearm discharge, and a thrilling police chase ending in their arrest.

A Night of Chaos

According to Hatigaon Police Station OC Bijoy Duarah, the incident unfolded when Ahmed and Hussain, driving a Scorpio SUV, failed to comply with a routine police checkpoint in front of the Hatigaon police station. The checkpoint had been established as part of a city-wide crackdown on drink driving cases during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Instead of stopping, the duo attempted to evade the police, prompting a reaction from law enforcement in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. The fired shot missed the intended target and hit the back of their vehicle instead.

Arrest and Investigation

Following the pursuit, the pair were detained, and a case was registered under sections 279/353/307/511/427 of the Indian Penal Code. The charges, relating to rash driving, assault, attempt to murder, and mischief causing damage, could be severe. Law enforcement discovered that they did not possess a valid driver’s license or the required vehicle registration documents.

The police are now interrogating the detained individuals, Ahmed and Hussain. The investigation, still ongoing, seeks to understand how they obtained the gun, the motive behind the firing, and notably, Ahmed’s suspected involvement in drug smuggling. The Scorpio vehicle involved in the incident was later found concealed at a residence.

Community Impact

This event cast a shadow over the city’s New Year celebrations, with residents expressing concerns about safety in their locality. The night’s events have once again highlighted the challenges law enforcement faces in maintaining peace, particularly during festive occasions. In response to the incident, the authorities have promised to intensify their efforts in ensuring public safety and law and order in the city.

As the city recovers from the incident, the focus remains on the investigation and the legal proceedings that Ahmed and Hussain will face. Their arrest has offered a somber start to the New Year in Guwahati, a reminder of the persistent challenges and the continuous efforts of law enforcement in the face of adversity.