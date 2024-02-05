Police Apprehend Four in Baramulla on Gambling Charges: Investigations Underway

Four individuals have been arrested on charges of illegal gambling in Baramulla, following a strategically planned police raid at Zoogiyar Sheeri. These arrests were facilitated by specific intelligence that led the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station (PS) Sheeri to the location. The identities of the arrested individuals have been released: Nazir Ahmad Sheikh from Pehliharan, Irshad Ahmad Tantray from Zoogiyar, and Reyaz Ahmad Bhat and Gh Nabi Malik, both hailing from Zandfaran Sheeri.

Successful Police Operation

Upon their arrest, the police confiscated a sum of Rs 6,020, suspected to be stake money, and a set of playing cards. The evidence was seized from the location, further strengthening the case against the accused individuals. This operation is a testament to the efficiency and effectiveness of local law enforcement in Baramulla.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

A case has been duly registered at PS Sheeri under the relevant sections of the law. The investigation is currently in progress to ascertain further details and possibly, unearth more elements of this illicit gambling ring. The police action has disrupted illegal gambling activities, reflecting their commitment to ensuring law and order in the region.

Community Engagement in Law Enforcement

In the aftermath of this operation, the police have issued a public statement. They have urged community members to report any suspicious or criminal activities to their local law enforcement agencies. This move not only reinforces their commitment to maintaining law and order but also emphasizes the importance of community involvement in ensuring a safe and secure environment.