Police and Naxalite Clash in Chatra: Two Officers Killed, One Injured

Two police personnel were martyred and one critically injured in an intense encounter between the police and Naxalites in the Chatra district of Jharkhand. The incident took place during a joint operation by the Chatra Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) aimed at curbing opium cultivation in the region. The injured police officer has been airlifted to Ranchi for immediate medical attention.

Joint Operation Targets Opium Cultivation

The operation was a combined effort of the Chatra Police and CRPF, targeted at the opium cultivation in the Narayan Tari village of Jori. The clash occurred in the Bairio forest, located on the border of Sadar police station and Jori, approximately 200 km from the Jharkhand capital, Ranchi. The encounter was with the Naxalites of the TPC extremist organization.

Senior Officials Arrive on Scene

Senior Jharkhand Police officers, including IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar, IG of CRPF Jharkhand Sector Rajiv Agrawal, and ADG (Operations) Sanjay Latkar, arrived at the scene following the incident. The authorities have affirmed their commitment to continue stringent action against the Naxals.

Surviving Jawans in Stable Condition

IG Homkar confirmed that the condition of the injured soldier is now stable. The other two jawans, who sustained minor injuries in the encounter, are receiving treatment at the Sadar Hospital of Chatra. The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chatra, Akhilesh Kumar, has confirmed the incident and stated that the police will continue to take strong action against the Naxals.