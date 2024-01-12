en English
Crime

Police Alert: Scam Operation Targeting Local Church in Sharonville

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:50 am EST
In a recent revelation, the Sharonville Police Department has alerted the local community about a scam operation targeting unsuspecting individuals. The fraudster, posing as an affiliate of Saint Michael Church, has been soliciting donations for a supposed annual summer festival. The department’s warning serves as a stark reminder of the persisting menace of scam operations, even amidst the sanctity of religious affiliations.

Unmasking the Scam

The scammer’s modus operandi involved contacting individuals and seeking monetary contributions for the church’s annual summer festival. One of the contacted individuals, however, was cognizant of the fact that Saint Michael Church was not currently soliciting donations. This individual’s alertness led to the unmasking of the scam operation and the subsequent alert issued by the Sharonville Police Department.

Police Advise Vigilance

The police department has advised residents to be on guard when approached with donation requests. They emphasize the importance of verifying the authenticity of such claims by contacting the organizations directly. In the face of a suspicious request, the police recommend that individuals should not engage further but immediately hang up and seek out the legitimate contact information for the organization.

Staying Ahead of Scammers

Scammers often exploit the goodwill of communities, using the veneer of noble causes to swindle their victims. It is therefore crucial for individuals to remain vigilant, especially in the face of unsolicited requests for monetary aid. By being aware and promptly reporting suspicious activities, individuals can play a significant role in thwarting such scams and protecting their communities.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

