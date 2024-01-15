Polaris Bank Manager’s Continued Detention Amidst Church Dispute Sparks Controversy

In a remarkable turn of events, Chinenye Hezekiah Duru, a bank manager at Polaris Bank, continues to be confined in police custody, disregarding the Federal High Court in Abuja’s order for his unconditional release. The order was issued by Justice D. O. Okorowo on January 5, pending the settlement of the originating summons, yet it remains unfulfilled.

The Unsettling Conflict

The conflict, leading to Duru’s detention, traces back to his strained relationship with his former spiritual leader, Rev. Onukogu Victor Hezekiah, also reverently referred to as Daddy Hezekiah. He is the head of Living Christ Mission church in Onitsha, Anambra State. Duru, who once served as a financial adviser and accounts officer to Daddy Hezekiah and held a senior position in the church, parted ways with the church over alleged unethical practices.

The Lingering Detention

Following the dispute, Hezekiah accused Duru of owing him billions of Naira, a claim that led to Duru’s incarceration by the Magistrate Court in Masaka, Nasarawa State, on December 11, 2023. Duru was granted bail on December 21, yet he remains in custody, even though the Federal Court ordered his release.

The Unfolding Legal Drama

Amidst the ongoing legal proceedings, Duru’s relatives allege that Hezekiah’s followers are launching a smear campaign against Duru. They accuse them of defaming Duru online without revealing the internal issues within the Living Christ Mission that prompted Duru and others to leave the church.