en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Poker Pro’s $230 Million Counterfeit Prescription Drug Operation Exposed

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:53 am EST
Poker Pro’s $230 Million Counterfeit Prescription Drug Operation Exposed

Las Vegas poker player, Lazaro Hernandez, known as much for his high-stakes games as for his flamboyant persona, has been unmasked as the architect of a $230 million counterfeit prescription medication operation. The scheme, which targeted critical HIV drugs like Biktarvy and Descovy, involved the manipulation of pill bottles and their contents, only to resell them to pharmacies at a substantial discount.

The Counterfeit Conundrum

The counterfeit drugs, rather than carrying life-saving HIV medication, sometimes contained Seroquel, an antipsychotic drug. This flagrant act of deception not only imperils patient health but also undermines the trust in the healthcare system. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates the global annual value of this illicit trade at a staggering $431 billion, indicating a deep-rooted problem that goes beyond individual cases.

In the United States, the number of counterfeiting incidents witnessed a sharp 17% increase in 2022 alone. This rise underscores the urgency and magnitude of the issue, necessitating swift and stringent measures to safeguard public health.

Pharmaceutical Firms Fight Back

In response to the mounting crisis, pharmaceutical giants Gilead Sciences and Johnson & Johnson have launched legal offensives. Gilead Sciences has filed a lawsuit against 161 defendants, including pharmacies and wholesale distributors, alleged to be complicit in the counterfeiting operation. Simultaneously, Johnson & Johnson has taken legal action over counterfeiting of their HIV medication, Symtuza.

These lawsuits signal a stern resolve among pharmaceutical companies to protect their customers and their reputations from the damaging effects of counterfeit drugs. They also highlight the need for a robust and transparent supply chain to ensure the integrity of the medications reaching the patients.

Unraveling a Deceptive Operation

The process of drug diversion typically starts with a patient selling their prescription, often covered by insurance, for cash. These diverted drugs are then manipulated and resold through a supply chain that eventually leads back to pharmacies. This cycle not only breeds illegal operations but also exposes patients to significant health risks.

Gilead Sciences unearthed the issue in August 2020 after receiving reports of bottles containing the wrong medication. This led to the exposure of Hernandez’s operation, demonstrating that vigilant monitoring and prompt response can indeed unravel even the most intricate counterfeit operations.

0
Crime United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearms in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations

By Salman Khan

Nigeria Police Nab Car Snatchers, Successfully Recover Stolen Vehicles in Kaduna

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year's Biryani Brawl: Hyderabad Hotel Conflict Escalates to Legal Battle

By Dil Bar Irshad

Colorado Springs Woman Arrested in UK on Murder Charges of Her Childre ...
@Crime · 8 mins
Colorado Springs Woman Arrested in UK on Murder Charges of Her Childre ...
heart comment 0
Dominica Police Investigating Series of Tragic Incidents Amidst Public Discourse and Media Criticism

By Shivani Chauhan

Dominica Police Investigating Series of Tragic Incidents Amidst Public Discourse and Media Criticism
12-Year-Old Boy Injured by Firework in Cardiff: Police Seek Two Men

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

12-Year-Old Boy Injured by Firework in Cardiff: Police Seek Two Men
Airline Captain’s Prostitution Ring Unveiled: A Shocking Tale from Ho Chi Minh City

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Airline Captain’s Prostitution Ring Unveiled: A Shocking Tale from Ho Chi Minh City
Greater Manchester Police Officer Charged with Child Sexual Assault and Misconduct

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Greater Manchester Police Officer Charged with Child Sexual Assault and Misconduct
Latest Headlines
World News
FanDuel's Sports Traders: Where Sports Passion Meets Mathematical Precision
14 seconds
FanDuel's Sports Traders: Where Sports Passion Meets Mathematical Precision
Dell Slashes Price on Precision 7680 Workstation: A Powerhouse for Professionals
57 seconds
Dell Slashes Price on Precision 7680 Workstation: A Powerhouse for Professionals
ITVX Unveils Diverse Content: Major Housing Project, Cost of Living Insights, and More
1 min
ITVX Unveils Diverse Content: Major Housing Project, Cost of Living Insights, and More
Alex Scott's Dream Match: Childhood Favourite Tottenham Hotspur
2 mins
Alex Scott's Dream Match: Childhood Favourite Tottenham Hotspur
Israel-Gaza Conflict Continues into 2024: A New Year Marked by Unabated Strife
3 mins
Israel-Gaza Conflict Continues into 2024: A New Year Marked by Unabated Strife
Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
3 mins
Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
Ukrainian Athletes Stand Guard Over Russian Sports Ban
3 mins
Ukrainian Athletes Stand Guard Over Russian Sports Ban
METI's Urgent Call: Make Weight Loss Your New Year Resolution
4 mins
METI's Urgent Call: Make Weight Loss Your New Year Resolution
Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Health Concerns
4 mins
Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Health Concerns
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
7 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
41 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
48 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
5 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app