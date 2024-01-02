Poisoning or Custodial Death? Controversy Surrounds Accused Rapist’s Demise in Madhya Pradesh

In a gripping incident, a 23-year-old man accused of abducting and raping a minor girl in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to his untimely death due to alleged poisoning while under hospital treatment. The man’s demise on January 1, during his referral to a hospital in Bhopal, has sparked a storm of controversy, further intensifying the tension between the police and the man’s family.

Disputed Circumstances of Death

The police maintain that the accused had ingested insecticide prior to his arrest on December 28. This version of events, however, stands challenged by the man’s family, who staunchly contest it as a case of custodial death. The family alleges that the police are the architects of their kin’s death, instigating that he was poisoned while under their custody.

Familial Protest and Demand for Justice

In response to the death, the family is urging an impartial investigation into the murky circumstances surrounding their relative’s demise. As a form of protest, they have blocked a highway in Rajgarh, expressing their grievance and demand for justice. They question the police narrative, expressing doubt as to why the man would carry poison with him, and remain resolute in their conviction that the police are culpable for his death.

Police Statement and Confession

The superintendent of police, Dharmraj Meena, has put forth that the accused, upon being spotted by the police, confessed to consuming poison. However, this claim has only further fueled the family’s skepticism and their demand for a thorough, unbiased investigation into the incident.