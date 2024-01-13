en English
Crime

Poisoning Incident at Tshabili Secondary School Fish Pond: A Community in Shock

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST
Poisoning Incident at Tshabili Secondary School Fish Pond: A Community in Shock

In a shocking turn of events, a fish pond at Tshabili Secondary School in Beitbridge was poisoned, leading to the death of all the fish. The incident came to light when school officials stumbled upon a plastic bag filled with suspicious leaves, thought to be toxic. Beitbridge Rural District Council’s CEO, Peter Moyo, expressed profound disappointment over the incident, lamenting the loss of a vital resource that contributed significantly to the school’s nutrition and income.

Impact on the School and Local Community

The fish pond, established by World Vision in 2019, was more than just a body of water with fish; it symbolized hope and sustenance for the school and the local community. Aside from supplementing the protein intake for the 400 students, many from indigent backgrounds, the pond also helped generate much-needed income for the school through fish sales. The incident has sent shockwaves through the nearby villages, marking a severe drawback for the community that relied heavily on the pond’s resources.

A History of Challenges

This incident is not the first hurdle the school has faced. Prior to this, the school was embroiled in controversy involving allegations of sexual harassment against female teachers by goblins, an issue that led to the teachers’ transfer. These challenges, coupled with the recent poisoning of the fish pond, pose a significant threat to the school’s operations and the educational future of its students.

Repercussions and the Path Ahead

Given the vital role the fish pond played in the school’s daily operations and the community’s welfare, its loss is expected to have far-reaching consequences. The school’s ability to provide for its students is now under threat, and the ripple effect is expected to impact the surrounding villages. As the search for the individuals responsible for the poisoning continues, the school and the community eagerly await the restoration of their essential resource and the justice they deserve.

Crime Education Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

