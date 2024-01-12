en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Poisoning Death of Iris Rita Alfera: Woman Charged, Community Fights Child Abuse

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
Poisoning Death of Iris Rita Alfera: Woman Charged, Community Fights Child Abuse

In a shocking revelation, Aleidia Lynnae Owens, a 20-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, has been charged with the unsettling death of Iris Rita Alfera, her boyfriend’s 20-month-old daughter. Owens now faces a series of charges, including three counts of homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of children, following the incident which transpired in June.

Unravelling the Tragic Event

On June 25, Iris was admitted to the hospital in a dire state and unfortunately succumbed to her condition four days later. The cause of death was identified as acetone poisoning. Investigations unearthed that Owens had been searching online for substances harmful to children. Prior to her death, Iris had ingested water beads, button-shaped batteries, and metal screws, all of which indicated a sinister plot.

The Absence of Culpability in the Father

Iris’s father, Bailey Jacoby, was not implicated in the crime as there was no evidence linking him to the tragic incident. Iris lived with her mother, Emily Alfera, and her grandparents, while Jacoby had visitation rights.

Community Rallies Behind Iris’s Memory

In the wake of the tragedy, Emily Alfera has posted numerous tributes to her daughter and initiated a campaign to raise awareness about child abuse. A GoFundMe page set up to help the family has raised over $17,000. Additionally, a nonprofit organization, dubbed ‘Iris Angels’, was established in Iris’s memory as a testament to the community’s resolve to fight child abuse. Supporters, including Emily, have chosen to honor Iris with white Nike sneakers marked with purple, a powerful symbol of the ongoing battle against child abuse.

0
Crime United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Mexican Nationals Plead Guilty to Assaulting Border Patrol Agent
In an incident that underscores the perils faced by U.S. Border Patrol agents, two Mexican nationals, Jose Maria Reyes-Fuentes, 23, and his brother Juventino Darinel Reyes-Fuentes, 29, have entered guilty pleas for assaulting an agent in Texas. The events unfolded on August 20, 2023, at the Santa Teresa Patrol Station, located west of El Paso.
Mexican Nationals Plead Guilty to Assaulting Border Patrol Agent
Toronto Protester Charged with Hate Crime: A Stand Against Extremism
11 mins ago
Toronto Protester Charged with Hate Crime: A Stand Against Extremism
Ecuador in Turmoil: Disappearance of Gang Leaders Triggers Wave of Violence
12 mins ago
Ecuador in Turmoil: Disappearance of Gang Leaders Triggers Wave of Violence
Attempted Assassination of South Korea's Opposition Leader Stirs National Concern
6 mins ago
Attempted Assassination of South Korea's Opposition Leader Stirs National Concern
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Crime Links Investigated
10 mins ago
Melbourne Tobacco Store Torched Twice in 24 Hours: Crime Links Investigated
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Riots and Looting
10 mins ago
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Deadly Riots and Looting
Latest Headlines
World News
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
1 min
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party
1 min
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
2 mins
Australia Braces for a Rise in Skin Cancer Cases: An Urgent Call for Prevention and Awareness
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
3 mins
Ajla Tomljanovic: Reflecting on National Allegiance and Tennis Triumphs
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
6 mins
Socceroos Kickstart Asian Cup Journey with Match Against India
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
6 mins
Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
8 mins
South Korean Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Company in Taiwan's Submarine Program Trade Violation Case
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
11 mins
Zambia's Human Rights Commission's Directive to Curb Cholera Spread
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
11 mins
Zambian President Calls for Unity to Fight Cholera Outbreak
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app