POCSO Case Ignites Tensions Over ‘Love Jihad’ in Mandya, Karnataka

In Karnataka’s Mandya district, an alarming incident has unfolded, stirring communal unrest and reviving heated debates around the controversial concept of ‘love jihad’. A 22-year-old man, Syed Tabriz, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following the disappearance and subsequent discovery of a 15-year-old girl in his company.

Protests and Allegations

The event sparked a wave of protest spearheaded by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other pro-Hindu groups. The demonstration, staged outside the Mandya Police Station, was rooted in allegations that Islamic organizations are systematically facilitating the conversion of Hindu girls. The VHP strongly asserts that under the guise of love, individuals are converting Hindu girls and perpetrating sexual crimes – a claim they categorize as akin to terrorism.

Police Response and Investigation

Mandya Superintendent of Police, Yathish N, confirmed that the girl had indeed been missing for a day before being found traveling with Tabriz within the district. The police have taken the case under their wing and initiated a thorough investigation. Amid the escalating tensions and communal uproar, there is a growing demand from the protesters for the case to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Heightened Tensions and Controversial Concept

The case has inevitably stoked the flames of discord regarding inter-religious relationships in the region. The concept of ‘love jihad’, often used to describe alleged campaigns of Muslims converting non-Muslim girls under the guise of love, is divisive and controversial. This recent incident in Mandya has brought it back into the spotlight, amplifying communal tensions and underscoring the urgent need for dialogue and understanding in the face of such sensitive issues.