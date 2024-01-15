en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

POCSO Case Ignites Tensions Over ‘Love Jihad’ in Mandya, Karnataka

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
POCSO Case Ignites Tensions Over ‘Love Jihad’ in Mandya, Karnataka

In Karnataka’s Mandya district, an alarming incident has unfolded, stirring communal unrest and reviving heated debates around the controversial concept of ‘love jihad’. A 22-year-old man, Syed Tabriz, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following the disappearance and subsequent discovery of a 15-year-old girl in his company.

Protests and Allegations

The event sparked a wave of protest spearheaded by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other pro-Hindu groups. The demonstration, staged outside the Mandya Police Station, was rooted in allegations that Islamic organizations are systematically facilitating the conversion of Hindu girls. The VHP strongly asserts that under the guise of love, individuals are converting Hindu girls and perpetrating sexual crimes – a claim they categorize as akin to terrorism.

Police Response and Investigation

Mandya Superintendent of Police, Yathish N, confirmed that the girl had indeed been missing for a day before being found traveling with Tabriz within the district. The police have taken the case under their wing and initiated a thorough investigation. Amid the escalating tensions and communal uproar, there is a growing demand from the protesters for the case to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Heightened Tensions and Controversial Concept

The case has inevitably stoked the flames of discord regarding inter-religious relationships in the region. The concept of ‘love jihad’, often used to describe alleged campaigns of Muslims converting non-Muslim girls under the guise of love, is divisive and controversial. This recent incident in Mandya has brought it back into the spotlight, amplifying communal tensions and underscoring the urgent need for dialogue and understanding in the face of such sensitive issues.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
45 seconds ago
Aberdeen Man Jailed for High-Speed Crash that Injured Ex-Girlfriend
In a dramatic turn of events, George Alden, a 36-year-old Aberdeen resident, has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years imprisonment. The sentence comes after Alden’s involvement in a high-speed car accident that left his ex-girlfriend with serious injuries. The incident unfolded in the early hours of October 11, 2022, when the car collided with a building
Aberdeen Man Jailed for High-Speed Crash that Injured Ex-Girlfriend
Baltimore Shooting: Woman Killed in Verbal Altercation, Suspect Arrested
1 min ago
Baltimore Shooting: Woman Killed in Verbal Altercation, Suspect Arrested
Travel Agency Owner Arrested for Alleged Umrah Package Fraud
2 mins ago
Travel Agency Owner Arrested for Alleged Umrah Package Fraud
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
1 min ago
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
ULEZ Cameras and Traffic Lights: Targets of Vandalism in Chislehurst
1 min ago
ULEZ Cameras and Traffic Lights: Targets of Vandalism in Chislehurst
Bermondsey Stabbing: Carlton McCloud Identified as Victim, Two Charged
1 min ago
Bermondsey Stabbing: Carlton McCloud Identified as Victim, Two Charged
Latest Headlines
World News
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
15 seconds
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
19 seconds
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
41 seconds
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
45 seconds
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
50 seconds
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
1 min
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
1 min
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
1 min
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
1 min
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
1 min
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
22 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app