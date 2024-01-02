en English
Crime

Plymouth Teen Kya Harris Missing Since Boxing Day: Police Issue Urgent Appeal

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Amid the holiday cheer, a wave of concern sweeps across Plymouth, Devon, as 14-year-old Kya Harris, also known as Thea Harris, remains missing since Boxing Day. Last seen at her home around 11am on December 26, 2023, the increasing time gap since her disappearance has amplified the worry for her safety.

Police Issue Urgent Appeal

Devon and Cornwall Police have promptly risen to the occasion, issuing a description of Kya and urging the public to keep their eyes open. Kya is described as a white female, of slim build, standing 5ft 2ins tall, with short red hair. However, there’s a possibility that she might be wearing a blonde wig. The police also noted that she was last seen carrying a grey rucksack.

Public’s Role in the Search

Recognizing the pivotal role the public can play in such situations, the police have made an urgent appeal for any information related to Kya’s disappearance. They have requested anyone who might have seen Kya or is aware of her whereabouts to immediately contact the officers. The emergency number to dial is 999, and the reference number to quote is 645 26/12/23.

Still Awaiting Answers

Despite the urgency and concerted efforts, the enquiries into Kya’s disappearance are still ongoing. With each passing moment, the need to find Kya becomes more pressing. The hope is that the public’s assistance, coupled with the police’s relentless search, will soon bring Kya back to the safety of her home.

Crime United Kingdom
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

