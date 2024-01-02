Plymouth Teen Kya Harris Missing Since Boxing Day: Police Issue Urgent Appeal

Amid the holiday cheer, a wave of concern sweeps across Plymouth, Devon, as 14-year-old Kya Harris, also known as Thea Harris, remains missing since Boxing Day. Last seen at her home around 11am on December 26, 2023, the increasing time gap since her disappearance has amplified the worry for her safety.

Police Issue Urgent Appeal

Devon and Cornwall Police have promptly risen to the occasion, issuing a description of Kya and urging the public to keep their eyes open. Kya is described as a white female, of slim build, standing 5ft 2ins tall, with short red hair. However, there’s a possibility that she might be wearing a blonde wig. The police also noted that she was last seen carrying a grey rucksack.

Public’s Role in the Search

Recognizing the pivotal role the public can play in such situations, the police have made an urgent appeal for any information related to Kya’s disappearance. They have requested anyone who might have seen Kya or is aware of her whereabouts to immediately contact the officers. The emergency number to dial is 999, and the reference number to quote is 645 26/12/23.

Still Awaiting Answers

Despite the urgency and concerted efforts, the enquiries into Kya’s disappearance are still ongoing. With each passing moment, the need to find Kya becomes more pressing. The hope is that the public’s assistance, coupled with the police’s relentless search, will soon bring Kya back to the safety of her home.