Crime

Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange Leads to Six Arrests

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:39 am EST
On a typical Monday, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) would bristle with the hum of financial activity. However, an alleged plot intended to disrupt this cornerstone of global finance has led to the arrests of six individuals. The suspects, linked to the Palestine Action group, were reportedly planning an audacious stunt aimed at thwarting the opening of the exchange and causing significant damage.

Unraveling the Plot

Details of the plot hint at a meticulously planned operation. The group allegedly intended to scale the building’s revolving doors, armed with fire extinguishers filled with red paint. Simultaneously, other activists would barricade the main entrances and back doors, effectively paralyzing movement in and out of the building. To further dramatize their protest, they planned to rain fake bank notes, tinged red to symbolize blood, from ‘money guns’.

From Tip-off to Arrests

The plot was uncovered following a tip-off to the Metropolitan Police by the Daily Express. Subsequent arrests were made in diverse locations – Liverpool, Brent, Tower Hamlets, and Brighton. Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas acknowledged the significance of these arrests, stating, ‘We believe this group was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt which could have had serious implications had it been carried out successfully.’

Implications and Reactions

The Palestine Action group, known for its direct action campaigns, remains undeterred by the arrests. The planned disruption was part of a larger week of action, aimed at causing financial losses for UK companies doing business with the Israel Defense Force amid the Israel-Hamas war. While the six suspects remain in custody, the London Stock Exchange Group has not yet commented on the incident, and the police continue to work with other forces to avert any potential disruption.

Crime Security United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

