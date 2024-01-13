en English
Crime

Plentyhawk Appeals Sentence After Supervised Release Revocation: A Closer Look

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST
In a recent string of legal entanglements, a Billings man, convicted for aiding and abetting in the manufacture of methamphetamine, has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law. The defendant, known as Plentyhawk, is embroiled in an appeal against the sentence imposed after his supervised release was revoked. This case is a stark reminder of the incessant battle against drug trafficking and related crimes in the Northern Cheyenne and Billings communities.

Convicted Felon in a Legal Bind

Plentyhawk was previously sentenced to 25 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and a firearms crime, both part of an extensive conspiracy. He pleaded guilty to the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm—a serious offense considering his prior felony conviction.

The government painted Plentyhawk as one of the main individuals entangled in the investigation. His actions, they claimed, significantly contributed to the distribution of meth in the Northern Cheyenne and Billings communities. A stolen, loaded 9mm pistol in his possession further exacerbated his legal predicament, as his previous felony conviction had prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Appeal Against Revoking Supervised Release

In the latest twist, Plentyhawk appealed against his subsequent sentence, arguing that the district court committed procedural errors by making factual determinations without reliable evidence. His arguments rested on two main points: an alleged lack of proof that he provided a diluted urine sample and that he failed to actively seek employment—both conditions of his supervised release.

Validity of the Appeal

Despite these contentions, Plentyhawk had admitted to other violations of his supervised release conditions—an admission that significantly undercuts his appeal. This acknowledgment meant that even if the district court had committed procedural errors, they did not result in prejudice against the defendant. Consequently, the crux of the appeal hinged on whether the district court’s findings were supported by sufficient evidence and whether the errors, if any, affected the fairness of the proceedings.

In conclusion, Plentyhawk’s case underscores the complexity of the legal system and the constant tug-of-war between the law enforcement’s duty to protect society and a defendant’s right to a fair trial. As the proceedings unfold, one can only hope that justice will be served, and the communities affected by Plentyhawk’s actions will find some solace in the outcome.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

